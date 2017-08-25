Bexhill to Hastings Link Road work could cause traffic disruption, county council warns

Motorists are being warned to expect some disruption as work begins on rebuilding walls alongside the Bexhill to Hastings Link Road.

The scheme, which begins on Monday, September 4 and is expected to last until Friday, December 15, will see replacement of wire baskets which form part of the retaining walls.

Exact dates will depend on the contractor’s rate of progress on site.

The work on Combe Valley Way is necessary due to an error by the contractor, which will foot the bill, which saw the wrong specification of wire basket installed.

The road will be reduced to one lane, with 24-hour two-way traffic lights in place, near Ninfield Road overbridge from September 4 until mid-November.

Traffic lights will also be needed for work on a series of badger tunnel headwalls next to the road, from October 18 until late November, while three lanes will reduce to two for work by the roadside near Upper Wilting Farm from September 18 until mid-October.

Additional work is required to rectify walls away from the main carriageway at Upper Wilting Farm and Decoy Wood.

Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said: “It’s very unfortunate that we find ourselves in this position due to a mistake by our contractor, but these works do need to be carried out.

“While regrettably there will be disruption caused, we’d like to assure people that the work will be completed as quickly as possible and at no cost to the taxpayer.”

Signs will be in place to warn drivers of the work but there will be no need to close the road.

