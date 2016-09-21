Bexhill Wetherspoons ‘will not open in 2016’

The new Bexhill Wetherspoons will not be opening in 2016, the company has revealed.

There was much excitement earlier this week as metal hoardings were erected around the former cinema building in Western Road.

Residents believed that work was about to begin on the new pub, which was granted planning permission 17 months ago.

But a spokesperson for the pub chain said there is still no start date for the work and denied rumours that the pub will be open by the end of the year.

He also denied rumours that work to remove asbestos was currently taking place on site.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are as committed as ever to opening our pub in Bexhill.

“It is a big project and we believe that it will be a great asset to the town and hopefully act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in the area.

“At present there are no on site or opening dates.

“However, we have started some preliminary works.”

“The is no asbestos work at present, just survey work and structural engineer work at present.”

The pub will be called The Picture Playhouse after the cinema which was opened by the Duchess of Norfolk on the site in 1921.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.