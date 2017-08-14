Big Sing will hit high note to celebrate the hospice

St Michael’s Hospice is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special ‘Big Sing anniversary concert’.

The event is taking place at St John’s Church, Pevensey Road, St Leonards, on Saturday October 28.

From 11am local choirs and singing groups will be taking it in turns to sing in 25 minute slots, all the way through to the evening, culminating in a number of choirs coming together for a Massed Messiah at 9pm.

Bruni Llovet, from the hospice, said: “St John’s have kindly donated the church to the Hospice for this wonderful event.

“It promises to be a lovely day full of beautiful, harmonious singing, which members of the public can drop in, to listen to for free (donations welcome). Refreshments will be available throughout the day.

For info, call Laura from St Michael’s Hospice on 01424 457971 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.