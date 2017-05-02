Bikers provide fine show for may Day Run

Thousands of bikers roared into town on Bank Holiday Monday for the annual May Day Run.

Bikers from all over Britain and Europe have been visiting Hastings on May Monday for more than 30 years and under the auspices of Bike 1066, it is now claimed to be Britain’s biggest free to attend bike festival.

May Day Run. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-170205-071442001

Despite a rainy start to the day hundreds of glittering machines filled the sea front car parks from The Stade to Carlisle Parade,

This year also saw the 60’s remembered as Scooters and Mods lined up on the pier.

There were an estimated 41,000 bikes in town with a host of exhibitors and live music.

This year the organisers, Bike 1066, teamed up with Swinton Insurance to make the welcome bigger and better than ever.

May Day Run. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-170205-072309001

Howard Martin of Bike 1066 said: “Working in partnership with Swinton has been fantastic with their team really helping put Hastings on the International biking map.”

Bike 1066 also works closely with Sussex Safer Road Partnership, Sussex Police, Hastings Borough Council and other agencies to make sure that Hastings on May Day is also one of the safest motorcycle events in the UK.

Kevin Boorman, from Hastings Borough Council, said: “Hastings enjoyed another great May Day bank holiday, as the unlikely mix of Morris dancers and motorbikes packed the town. The annual motorbike mass ride to Hastings have become firm favourites in our event calendar.”

May Day Run. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-170205-072220001

May Day Run. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-170205-072142001

May Day Run. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-170205-072054001

May Day Run. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-170205-072029001

May Day Run. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-170205-071952001

May Day Run. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-170205-071722001