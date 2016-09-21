Blooming great! Bexhill’s pride at award

Those responsible for keeping Bexhill beautiful were celebrating after the town scooped yet another accolade for its fabulous flora.

Last Wednesday (September 14), Bexhill won the Coastal Town of the Year category at the South and South East In Bloom Awards, for the fourth year running.

National judges visited Bexhill in July and inspected the hard work of the Bexhill In Bloom volunteers, Rother District Council and various businesses and residents all of whom play a part in making Bexhill more attractive through the use of blooms.

The award was collected by a delegation from Bexhill including Bexhill In Bloom’s Honorary President Lord Brett McLean, chairman Sandy Melvin Sussex Day champion Paul Lendon and Heart of Sidley’s Carol Thomas.

The award ceremony took place in Fareham and the awards were presented by town mayor Cllr Connie Hockley and Alison Addy, the head of community engagement for Gatwick Airport, which sponsored the event.

President of Bexhill In Bloom Lord Brett said: “It is a truly wonderful accolade to achieve and for Bexhill to win it for a fourth year running is truly spectacular.

“This award represents the constant hard work, commitment and dedication by the volunteer committee, RDC and the many businesses, community groups and residents all of whom do their bit to make Bexhill a better place to live, work and visit.”

Sandy Melvin said: “We are delighted and honoured to receive these awards, we are proud that Bexhill has been recognised as a lovely coastal town which depicts the Bexhill motto of Sun and Health.”

The Heart of Sidley won a Level 1 Certificate for Establishing in the ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ category.

