Bognor pays tribute to director Jeremy Summers

Tributes have been paid to film and television director Jeremy Summers who has died at the age of 85.

Mr Summers’ cinema credits include The Punch and Judy Man, starring Tony Hancock, which was shot over six weeks in Bognor Regis.

Local resident Nicholas Prosser, who met Mr Summers at Granada Television when the pair worked on a series called Strangers, said: “I knew no one from cast or crew who didn’t like him and admire him.”

He added: “One personal memory of him, which I shall always remember was when, both working in Merseyside together, we laughed together at a clip from Acorn Antiques when the announcer says ‘we apologise to our viewers in the North. It must be awful’.

Mr Summers career spanned 40-years and included popular 60s series The Saint and feature films such as Ferry Across The Mersey.

Mr Summers and Mr Prosser also worked as director colleagues on the Channel 4 soap Brookside.

“Everybody loved him and respected that here was a man of such experience spanning many years in the industry across television and

film,” said Mr Prosser, who added: “I enjoyed his quiet charm and his wit.”