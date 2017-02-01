Bogus ‘water board’ duo steal thousands from Sidley man

Two con men stole thousands of pounds from a man in Sidley after tricking their way into his flat by posing as water board officials.

The pair conned their way into the man’s flat in Preston Road, but it is believed that there may have been three more men waiting outside.

The duo claimed they were checking for leaks from a flat opposite and checked various pipes.

Once they left, the victim realised that his money had been stolen.

The theft happened at 3.15pm on Wednesday January 25, but Sussex Police has only just released information about the incident.

The first suspect is described as white, aged about 30, 5`8”, of medium build and with ginger hair. He spoke with an Irish accent.

The second suspect is also described as white, aged about 33, 5`10”, with a bit of a paunch.

Detective Constable Rob Mitchell-Davis from Sussex Police said: “When they left the victim, a man in his sixties, realised that bags containing several thousand pounds had been taken.

“Anyone who saw these men or who has any other information is asked to contact us via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 804 of 25/01. “You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ call 101, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

“We always advise residents not to keep amounts of cash at home, and also do not let anyone, especially cold callers, in unless you are absolutely certain that they are who they say they are and have a legitimate reason for being there.

“If in doubt keep them out.”

