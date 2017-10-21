Bonfire Night cancelled due to severe weather

Ninfield Bonfire has been cancelled tonight (Saturday October 21) due to a severe weather warning.

A spokesperson for Ninfield Bonfire Society said: “Due to a very naughty storm, tonight’s bonfire procession and fireworks are off.

“You’ll understand the high winds make it dangerous for torches in the procession, and fireworks could be blown anywhere.

“Very upsetting for all in Ninfield Bonfire Society who have worked all year long to put on a show for our enjoyment. Please continue your support for them due to circumstances beyond their control.”

According to the group a smaller event will be held tomorrow (Sunday October 22) at the same location, weather permitting.

A procession with drummers and society members will start at the Blacksmith’s pub at 6.30pm and head to the recreation ground.

A Ninfield Bonfire Society spokesperson said: “Guy Fawkes never had to worry about the weather.”