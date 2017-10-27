Boxing club’s bid to secure future

An amateur boxing club is appealing for the public’s help to secure a suitable facility for its members.

Bexhill Boxing Club, a registered charity, has been sharing a building with Bexhill Squash Club for the past three to four years but due a decline in membership, the squash club has offered to switch the lease of the premises over to Bexhill ABC.

However, the building is in desperate need of repairs and so the boxing club are launching a bid for funding to preserve the site’s future.

Rian Witcomb, Bexhill Boxing Club committee chairman, said: “Our next goal is to obtain funding so that we can transform the premises from its current state into something that is suitable for our members and sustainable.

“Unfortunately, over the years, the state of the squash club has declined due to the membership numbers and needs a good amount of care and attention. For example, we need to have the cladding at the rear of the building replaced, the property rewired, and elements of internal and external roofing replaced.

“Rather than allow the building to decline, and struggle to identify another suitable premises, we are facing the challenge head on and hope the local community can help us.

“We have recently applied for both the Co-Op local causes fund, and also the Aviva Community Fund. The Aviva fund is votes based and needs a lot of public backing for us to make any progress.

“We will also be setting up a GoFundMe page for this, or even just seeking the support of local businesses who can offer their services and support.

“At Bexhill Boxing Club we have a great community spirit and want to ensure we can continue to offer our services providing both fitness and sporting opportunities to the community.”

On the club’s Aviva bid, it says: “Obtaining the necessary level of funding to support this is critical for the long-term future of the club. We have a good organisation which is valued by our many members for its friendly environment and community spirit.

“To obtain the funding to secure the building’s future will help us to continually work within our local community and provide direct benefit to those who attend and their families.”

Visit https://community-fund.aviva.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-1298 to vote.