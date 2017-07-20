BREAKING: Blaze in Bexhill home

Crews are currently at the scene of a blaze that broke out in a Bexhill home this evening (Thursday).

Fire engines from Bexhill and Hastings were called to the scene in Dallington Close at around 5.20pm.

According to a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, the flames were tackled by firefighters and put out by 6pm.

One person, said the spokesperson. has been rescued from the property and is now in the care of the ambulance service.