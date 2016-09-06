BREAKING NEWS: Air ambulance lands on Bexhill recreation ground

The air ambulance landed on the recreation ground at Little Common this lunchtime (Tuesday, September 6).

A spokesperson for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance confirmed that one of its helicopters was called out shortly before 11.45am.

He described the nature of the call as a ‘medical emergency’ but was unable to elaborate further.

The air ambulance was heard to land at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings a short while later.

No further details have been made available at this time.

We will bring you more on this story as we get it.

