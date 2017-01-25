Breaking news: H&B get home draw in semi-final

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club has received a home tie in the semi-finals of the London & SE Junior Vase.

The Kent One leaders will host Old Whitgiftians or New Milton in a tie due to be played at Ark William Parker Academy on Saturday February 25.

H&B scored a last minute try to clinch a 29-23 victory at home to Sussex One side Burgess Hill in the quarter-finals last weekend, while the match between Whitgiftians and New Milton was postponed.

Whitgiftians are fifth in Surrey One having won seven and lost five of their 12 league games so far, and New Milton are second in Hampshire One having won 10 and drawn one of their 12 outings to date.

The other semi-final, incidentally, will see Maldon entertain Royston. Maldon are fourth in Essex League 1B and Royston are fourth in Herts/Middlesex 1.

The eventual London & SE winners will go through to meet the winners of the regional rounds in the South West and ultimately clubs from across England en route to a final at Twickenham.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

