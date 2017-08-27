BREAKING NEWS: ‘Many casualties’ after ‘environmental issue’ at Birling Gap

The fire service has confirmed there are ‘many casualties’ at Birling Gap as they deal with an ‘environmental issue’.

Eyewitnesses are reporting a ‘chemical incident’ at Birling Gap, with some describing breathing difficulties.

Police and fire services are at the scene.

Dawn Whittaker, from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Public warned to avoid Birling Gap area as Emergency Services dealing with potential environmental issue, many casualties.”

Kyle Crickmore, at the scene, said: “Some sort of chemical incident at Birling Gap, eyes are streaming and there’s a strong smell of Chlorine in the air.”

Gary Topley told the Eastbourne Herald, “Just not long back left Birling Gap. Apparent chemical leak. Those on the beach were more or less left to tell each other as word got round of chemical leak. Eyes were watering and throat burning.”

More to follow