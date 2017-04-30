BREAKING NEWS: Town centre church to become 700-seat theatre

A church in the town centre will get a new lease of life when it is transformed into a 700-seat venue.

His Place Community Church in Robertson Street, Hastings, will be the new home of Opus Theatre, which launches in July.

His Place Community Church in Hastings will be transformed into a 700-seat venue. Picture credit: hisplacehastings.co.uk

The first floor of the Grade II-listed building will be used as a theatre venue.

Director Polo Piatti said it gave him ‘great pleasure’ to announce the opening. He said: “A very special new theatre with extraordinary acoustics, this venue will focus on hosting concerts, opera, theatre, dance, acoustic acts, literary and poetry events, lectures, art films and exhibitions, as well as offering an ideal space for workshops and rehearsals”.

The upstairs space is currently only used on Sundays for church services, and this will continue after the launch.

Reverend Chris Sears said the church would carry on ‘as usual’ and the downstairs space, a café and community area, would remain the same.

He said: “We are looking forward to working with them. They will bring more footfall into the building and more use for the space that is currently only used on a Sunday.”

For more information about Opus Theatre, go to opustheatre.co.uk.