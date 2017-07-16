Bumper week at Bexhill Carnival

Residents are in store for a bumper week as Bexhill Carnival kicks off with a programme of exciting events for all to enjoy.

Launching next weekend, on Sunday, July 23, Bexhill Carnival, sponsored by Hastings Direct and J D Wetherspoon, promises seven days of family fun, culminating with the traditional procession on Saturday, July 29.

From July 24, there will be a full range of daily events taking place in the town with full details available via the website www.bexhillcarnival.co.uk/events.

Party in the Park kicks off at 7.30pm on Friday, July 28. Those with tickets are welcome to bring along their own picnic (no glass bottles or alcohol) and chairs to The Polegrove to see the live bands perform, including 1066 Rockitmen and the West End sensation FX Tribute, before the grand finale fireworks at 10pm.

All monies raised on the night will support the charity Entertainment Workshop.

Local residents should be aware of rolling road closures for Saturday’s Carnival Procession.

Turkey Road will be closed from 10am on Saturday, July 29, except for floats, ahead of the procession starting at 1pm.

The route will start from Turkey Road and finish at The Polegrove at around 3.45pm.

Everyone can enjoy free entry to the fun fair, side shows and stalls, as well as performances from The Harveys Horses, Dymond Dance and 1066 Twirlstars.

Nim Whitmarsh, Bexhill Carnival chairman, said: “We are looking forward to another great week, concluding with the procession.

“The committee and our volunteers have once again scheduled many great events and we are confident that there is something for all throughout the week.

“The weather forecast looks good so we encourage the community of Bexhill to come out and support us.’

This year the Carnival has adopted Bexhill Lunch Buddies, Golden Marigold Club and Bexhill Gateway club as their community partners, with the procession street collection going directly to support the work of these groups.

For any last minute updates, follow the organisers on Twitter @BexhillCarnival or Facebook www.facebook.co./bexhillcarnival.