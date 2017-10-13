Aldi announces plans for new store in 1066 Country

Plans for a new Aldi store in 1066 Country have been revealed by a spokesman for the company’s property agency.

The proposed new store will be located on the site of two existing buildings in Bexhill Road, St Leonards.

The proposal includes demolishing the two buildings on site – a Peugeot garage and supermarket – and replacing them with three retail units.

One of these is intended to be used by Aldi, according to a spokesman for Aldi’s property agency. The two other retail units proposed to be developed, according to Aldi, will be used for retail purposes to serve the local community – possibly a café.

A leaflet containing details of the proposed development has been issued to local residents, seeking their views.

It said: “The proposed development will generate in excess of 50 jobs, the majority of which will be taken up by local people. The proposed development will assist in improving consumer choice in the local area. The proposal incorporates an Aldi supermarket and will therefore improve access to great quality produce and at low prices. In addition two smaller units are proposed which are intended to serve the local residential area. The occupiers of these units have yet to be identified, but could for example include a coffee shop or sandwich shop.

“The development will provide investment in a site that will soon become vacant and ensure that sustainable use of the land is achieved.”

In the leaflet, it said Tarncourt Ambit Properties is seeking views on the plan. The spokesman added: “The existing supermarket building does not meet the operational requirements of modern retailers and it follows that comprehensive development of the site is necessary.

“Planning permission has previously been secured on part of the site for a trade scheme, however, the addition of the Peugeot site presents the opportunity for more comprehensive regeneration.”

Aldi has been contacted for a comment but had not provided a response before the paper went press.