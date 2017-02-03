Bluebell Kitchens expanding its showroom displays

Bluebell Kitchens has been going from strength to strength and is expanding its showroom displays to offer a new range of doors.

This is being done on the basis that customers can re-vamp their existing kitchens by purely replacing the doors and worktops. This is offered on a supply-only basis, or Bluebell can offer an installation service.

An example of bookshelf work

The new doors are available in any size, and will fit any existing units.

Recent projects completed by Bluebell Kitchens have included another handmade kitchen for a regular customer. The project also included building works and the fitting of a new roof lantern.

Mrs S Bell from Bexhill said: "This is the third kitchen we have had from Bluebell Kitchens. Chris is a highly qualified and skilled carpenter and builder. He has a flair for design which has been particularly helpful in creating a functional kitchen incorporating new ideas with existing appliances."

The Bluebell brand is also blossoming out into the realms of handmade cabinets and wardrobes. A recent project has seen the design and creation of a handmade bookshelf and cabinet unit for a lounge.

If you have any projects you would like a quotation for, please telephone 01424 539552 or visit the website www.bluebellkitchenstudio.co.uk