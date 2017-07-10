Celebrating 20 years of Hastings Direct

As one of the biggest employers in the South East, Hastings Direct is a successful, national company located in the quiet seaside town of Bexhill-on-Sea.

Celebrating 20 years since the first policy was sold, Hastings Direct has much to be proud of over the past two decades, from being listed on the London Stock Exchange to raising more than £1,000,000 for charitable causes, the general insurance provider looks forward to continued success for many years to come.

Today Hastings Direct employs over 2,700 colleagues across its five sites in Bexhill, Leicester, Newmarket, London and Gibraltar. The head office at Conquest House in Bexhill encompasses many different business areas including claims, underwriting and retail as well as HR, digital & marketing and finance. However, when Hastings Direct first opened its doors only a handful of people were employed and occupied just the first two floors of Conquest House – some of these colleagues still work for the company today.

Supporting charities and the local community is at the heart of life at Hastings Direct and a key part of the company’s culture. Over the years Hastings Direct has given more than £1million in community support, donated to more than 200 charitable causes, as well as offering support to many local charities and good causes. The company also supports local education through regular employability workshops and their education programme ‘Be the Change’ which sees Hastings Directcolleagues become mentors to year 9 students at Bexhill Academy.

Marking its 20 year anniversary serves to highlight the key role Hastings Direct continues to play in the local and wider community. From offering a wide variety of job and career roles and flexible shift opportunities, to supporting local charities with fundraising and practical help, through to working closely with local school and colleges to provide guidance and advice for their students’ futures. Hastings Direct looks forward to the next 20 years of successes and achievements.

For information about careers at Hastings Direct, visit www.hastings-careers.com or to hear about the latest roles and opportunities, drop in to the next open day at Conquest House on Thursday (13th July) at 3pm.