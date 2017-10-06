Ethics and professional standards within the commercial property market

To the person on the street, ethics and professional standards may not be the first thing that springs to mind when they talk about property agents or property consultants.

However, behaving ethically is at the heart of what it means to be a Chartered Surveying Practice. The governing body, the RICS, works tirelessly creating clear and streamlined professional and ethical standards to ensure clients can deal with members in confidence. The five standards set are: act with integrity; always provide a high standard of service; act in the way that promotes trust in the profession; treat others with respect; and take responsibility.

Hunt Commercial is an independent surveying firm with over 75 years experience specialising in commercial property agency and building surveying. We provide professional, in-depth, quality advice to developers, investors, landlords and tenants.

The commercial property agency team offer shops, offices, industrial units and investments for sale or to let in Eastbourne, Hastings and East Sussex.

Our building surveying team offers a wide range of commercial property services. We specialise in Schedules of Dilapidation and Condition, building surveys, insurance claims, reinstatement valuations, project management, planning applications including change of use and building regulations. Please contact the team on 01323 700100 (Eastbourne) or 01424 404004 (Hastings).