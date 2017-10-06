Supporting local events is the key to Radfield’s success.

As Autumn begins, the team at Radfield Home Care can reflect on a busy summer which included attending community events such as Sussex Day 2017, Bexhill Roaring 20’s, Battle Big Event and Street Fest Little Common.

Director, Samuel Holmes lives in Battle but grew up in Bexhill and feels this local connection means a lot to their employees and the clients they care for.

“Attending events gives us a unique opportunity to support the local economy and build relationships with other businesses operating in the area. We can also talk to people about care related issues and the services we provide in an informal setting. My experience is that this personal approach is highly valued and people go away knowing that the services we provide are completely focused on supporting older people to continue living in their own homes and to maintain a presence in the community."

Running a small business can be challenging at times and one of the best ways to improve services or products is to try and make them as relevant as possible to the local community.

Samuel explained: “There’s no better way of understanding a community’s needs than by connecting with people in a real and meaningful way. It is no secret that communities and businesses thrive when people understand each other and are better connected. Being active within the community has inspired us to succeed as people are very positive about our approach to home care services."

Radfield Home Care Hastings and Rother services Hastings, Bexhill, St Leonards, Battle, Rye and all surrounding villages. They can be contacted on 01424 559 202, email: hastings.rother@radfieldhomecare.co.uk or via their website at www.radfieldhomecare.co.uk.