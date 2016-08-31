Busy week for Hastings lifeboat

Hastings’ volunteer lifeboat crew experienced one of its busiest weeks in recent memory with a paraglider ditching into the sea among a number of incidents.

The RNLI was called out nine times last week with both lifeboats in action throughout the busy holiday period.

Hastings RNLI Coxswain Steve Warne said of the weeks events: “It’s been one of the busiest weeks I can remember at Hastings lifeboat station, but all of the incidents we attended ended with a positive outcome.

“I’d personally like to thank all the volunteer crew at Hastings for giving up so much of their time during this busy period to help those in trouble at sea off Hastings.”

Following reports of a paraglider ditching into the sea off Pett, both Hastings lifeboats and the Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat undertook a multi vessel search of the area but found no evidence of an incident.

On Sunday, a family of four were caught by the tide at the foot of the cliffs at Cliff End.

The inshore lifeboat launched and brought them all safely back to the boathouse.

Other incidents include the inshore lifeboat called to an unmanned surfboard drifting east of Bexhill, an inflatable kayak thought to be in trouble off Rock-a-Nore, although when asked the occupants were not found to be distress, and a call to a sailing dingy in difficulty, which was towed ashore to the Motor Boat and Yacht Club.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.