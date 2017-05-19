Call for Bexhill to become ‘no cold calling’ zone gathers support

A campaign to make the whole of Bexhill a ‘no cold calling’ zone is well underway.

Rother Neighbourhood Watch (RNW) is working on the initiative in a bid to target unwanted doorstep salesmen and potential scammers.

The plans were first unveiled in February by the association, which have since attracted a lot of public support.

To that end, RNW has launched a drive to get the public’s vote to turn the town into a ‘no cold calling’ zone.

The association is holding a number of events around town to get support and votes.

Ted Kemp, chairman of RNW, said: “We will be in Tesco in Ravenside tomorrow (Saturday, May 20) and Sunday (May 21) from 10am to 4pm.

“Another place I will be at for people to drop in their votes will be Barclays Bank in Bexhill town centre on June 2, giving out information on scams and crime from 10am to 2pm.

“We will also be in Sainsbury’s in Bexhill from 10am to 4pm on June 3 and June 4, where we will be asking the public to vote for Bexhill to be a ‘no cold calling’ zone.

“The plans have gained a lot of support and I get fantastic feedback when I go into the banks to give out information on scams.”

The purpose of ‘no cold calling’ zones is to discourage cold callers from specific residential areas.

The zones are visibly identified by overt signs and by each participant displaying a sticker on their door.

The zones are designed to discourage rogue traders who, for example, tell householders work needs doing and then charge exorbitant prices or who try to trick their way into the house.

Ted added RHW intends to get five large signs erected in Bexhill, one for each of the town’s five entrances.

