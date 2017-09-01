Calling all sirens! Help make Bexhill world record feat a reality

Bexhill is to play host to a world record attempt to create the largest gathering of mermaids.

Organisers are inviting mermaids, mermen and merbabies to take part in the feat tomorrow (Saturday, September 2).

The gathering is one of the highlights of this year’s Bexhill Festival of the Sea, now in its sixth year.

More than 300 entries are needed to make the Guinness World Record attempt a success. Those wanting to take part in the challenge can don a tail and come along to help make this attempt reality. The event is open to all men and women who can don a tail fin, mermaid/merman top and optional crown.

In January around 300 people from 12 countries gathered in Greensboro, North Carolina in the USA for the annual MerMania convention dressed as mermaids.

Bexhill Festival of the Sea runs for two days, is free to enter, and will feature more than 50 stalls highlighting Sussex produce and global seafood cuisine, English wine, arts and crafts, charities, marine and wildlife conservation, cooking demonstrations, free angling coaching, children’s fun fair, dancing and a top line-up of live music on the Metropole Lawns next to the De La Warr Pavilion.

Specialist seafood chefs will be on hand, demonstrating the art of filleting, preparing and cooking many types of sea fish throughout the weekend.

Other presentations will include foraging by Wildfeast, Incredible Oceans by Whale Fest and signing.

Visitors can also learn about Sussex and marine wildlife with the Sussex Wildlife Trust, Marine Conservation Society, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, Mallydams Wood RSPCA Wildlife Centre and others.

To close the festival there will be a concert with international stars, Peter Knight’s Gigspanner and Liane Carroll.

Visit www.bexhillseafestival.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.