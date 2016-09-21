Calls for council to take on Bexhill ‘risk’ road

People living in an unadopted road are asking the council to take over responsibility for its maintanance as it is ‘a risk to residents’ wellbeing’.

Penland Road is supposed to be maintained by residents, but they say the maintanence required is ‘unaffordable’.

Damage to the road surface is causing potholes, which are damaging vehicles and posing a hazard to pedestrians, residents say. The road also sees a lot of pedestrians and vehicles heading to and from Bexhill College.

Now a number of residents from Penland Road and Tiverton Drive have signed a petition calling on East Sussex County Council to adopt the road.

In a letter to the local authority, residents have said: “As Tiverton Drive is adopted we ask that Penland Road be adopted and the road is resurfaced by the highways.

“This will avoid any future accidents, damage to cars and risk to residents’ wellbeing.”

Councillor Charles Clark, East Sussex County Councillor for Bexhill East, is backing the campaign.

He said: “I fully support the residents’ request to East Sussex Highways to resurface Penland Road. I believe Penland Road is a special case.

“I cannot believe when Bexhill College was built, funding was not available to resurface this road, when it was known there would be heavy footfall from students walking this road to access the college.”

Cllr Clark said a lady recently injured herself on one of the many potholes.

He added: “I believe this is a health and safety issue, emergency services vehicles need to access Penland Road.

“I have discussed this problem with the highway’s steward in the past, but received no support to resolve the problem.

“Penland Road is a real eyesore, and very depressing for the residents who live there.”

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council said: “We are aware of the issue raised by residents in Penland Road and are happy to discuss their concerns with them directly. East Sussex County Council can adopt unadopted roads but will only do so if it is of sufficient public benefit, if the road has a suitable layout and if it is constructed and maintained to an appropriate standard, including drainage and street lighting.”

