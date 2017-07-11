Campaign launched to save skate park

A campaign has been launched in a bid to save skate park facilities in Bexhill.

Christine Bayliss, who was the Labour Party’s general election candidate in Bexhill and Battle, is spearheading the campaign after listening to concerns from young people about the state of the facilities in the town.

She said “Young people helped me secure the best result for Labour since 1955 and I want to do something to pay them back for their support.

“One issue that kept coming up on the doorstep was around the skate parks falling into disrepair.”

At Galley Hill the half pipe has been dismantled and taken away while at Bexhill Leisure Centre, Christine says there are bolts missing from the structure, which means that there are raised metal edges.

Christine recently invited the park users and some other interested parties along to a street meeting at the Bexhill Leisure Centre Skate Park.

The meeting was attended by around 50 adults and young people, including a number of interested parents.

The meeting agreed to set up a Bexhill Skate Park Action Group to make sure the skate park is ‘Safe for Summer’ before campaigning to relocate and rebuild the existing skate park once the Downs Road site is redeveloped.

The Bexhill Stake Park Action Group has set up a Facebook group where anyone interested in the campaign can find further information.

If you would like to find out more, or to join the group, log on to https://www.facebook.com/groups/1125954120838592/

