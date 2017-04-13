Car stolen in Bexhill house burglary

Burglars who broke into a house in Bexhill stole keys to the family car and used that for their get away.

The burglary at Crowmer Cottages, Holliers Hill, was discovered around 5.15am on Friday (March 31) and is believed to have happened between 1.30am and that time.

Keys to a blue Volkswagen Golf (EK57 YUL) were stolen, along with a purse and several personal possessions including credit cards.

Police have launched an appeal for information today (Thursday, April 13).

The car was seen shortly afterwards in several locations between Bexhill and Hastings and the stolen credit cards were used at the BP petrol station in Sedlescombe Road North and the Hollington branch of Tesco in St Leonards.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of that morning or who has any information about the stolen car is asked to report online to sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal or call 101 quoting serial 257 of 31/03.

