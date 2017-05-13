Care home bidding for cash boost

Peterhouse Care Home is bidding to bag a massive cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 – all raised from the 5p bag levy – being awarded to local community projects.

The grassland habitat replicates memories in a multi-sensory manner

Three groups in every Tesco region have been shortlisted to receive the cash award and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

Peterhouse care home for the elderly (run by NABS) is one of the groups on the shortlist.

The home’s award-winning grounds are for the benefit of residents and guests but there is just one problem – a crucial part of the path is laid to lawn and not accessible to people in wheelchairs.

Peterhouse has applied to Tesco to get a grant to extend the path so that everyone can enjoy the grounds fully.

Peterhouse welcomes the community into their grounds during events. They also plan to invite local school children in to learn about the new managed grassland habitat, which attracts endangered species.

Sara Whalley, director of operations at Peterhouse, said: “Extending the Anniversary Walk path will enable all our residents and community visitors to gain access to the part of the garden with most benefit. Our grassland habitat is designed to benefit both people and the environment.

“Its long grasses, wild flowers and carefully selected plants attract endangered species for all to see. This supports our residents with dementia as it replicates childhood memories in a multi-sensory manner and provides opportunities for reminiscence.

“We would be most grateful if people would ask for the tokens at the checkout and vote for us at Ravenside Tesco or Little Common Tesco Express.”

Voting is open in stores throughout May and June.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project has already delivered more than £28.5 million to more than 4,000 projects up and down the UK. Tesco customers get the chance to vote for three different groups every time they shop.

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, said: “We are absolutely delighted to open the voting for May and June. There are some fantastic projects on the shortlists and we can’t wait to see them come to life in hundreds of communities.”

Funding is available to community groups and charities looking to fund local projects that bring benefits to communities. Anyone can nominate a project and organisations can apply online.

To find out more visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.

