Care home scoops top award for best grounds and gardens

Peterhouse Care Complex continued its string of successes last Thursday (May 25) at the UK Care Home Awards ceremony in London.

Already named as one of six finalists for Best Overall Care Home, Peterhouse scooped first place for Best Grounds and Gardens and was given a high commendation award for its resident-led virtual tour.

Peterhouse is owned by the charity NABS and boasts three services for older people: a day centre, sheltered housing and a registered care home offering residential, nursing and respite care which has been judged as ‘good’ by the CQC.

Peterhouse is set in 3.5 acres of multi award-winning grounds, lovingly nurtured by groundsman Rob Sands.

Estates and facilities manager Dan Piddlesden said: “It was such a privilege to receive the care home award for best grounds and gardens. This is our second national award.

“Last year we were named green champions across the NHS and health industries, quite the achievement for a little care home in Bexhill!

“Our secret is that we get the residents involved in making decisions, we think about the environment and what everyone would enjoy.

“We look forward to inviting the public in to enjoy our grounds this summer, including local primary schools.”

Director of operations Sara Whalley said: “Peterhouse has serious personality. I think this really came across in our virtual tour which is why we got the high commendation award. I’m so proud to be at the helm of such a wonderful place.

“It’s the opposite of that awful stereotype of a care home – it’s a community ‘by the people, for the people’, a place I would like to live.

“Residents guide us with what they want, and as a result we respond and change quite naturally. We have staff and residents who have been here well over 20 years, it really gets under your skin.”

She added: “We have been really fortunate to have our efforts recognised through local and national awards. It’s now time to give something back, and as such we are proud to sponsor the Woman of Courage category in the 2017 East Sussex Women in Business Awards.

“We have many courageous and inspirational people here at Peterhouse including war heroes, elderly fundraisers and people who do much for others even when they are facing the most challenging of times themselves – they inspire us every day and we are proud to know them.”

Find out more visit www.peterhousecare.com.

