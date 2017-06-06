Cash from thought-provoking play will help charity tackle loneliness

Christian Voices, the Musical Drama Group have donated £700 to local charity Contact the Elderly.

The money was raised from performances of the group’s latest play ‘Teacher in the Temple’ which is based on the events leading up to Mary and Joseph finding the child Jesus in the Temple.

The play, which was performed at local churches and venues, was written by Alan Young and directed by Caroline Cox, with songs composed by Temi Adeyemi.

The Rev Olivia Werrett, St Peter’s Church, says the play was imaginative and innovative. “Once again we were treated to an excellent and thought-provoking performance by Christian Voices,” she said. “They always bring fresh insights to biblical stories, which they treat with great sensitivity.”

Alexander Haines and Tim Mehmet, co-ordinate the Bexhill branch of Contact the Elderly. Tim says the money donated by Christian Voices will be put to good use. “The charity is dedicated to tackling the epidemic of loneliness and social isolation among the elderly,” he said. “Supported by a network of volunteers, the charity organises monthly Sunday afternoon tea parties for people aged 75 and over who live alone offering a vital link of friendship. We are very grateful to Christian Voices for their extremely generous donation of £700. This money will be used for events such as our summer outing and Christmas Party.”

Alan Young says audiences were incredibly generous, adding: “We thank them for being so appreciative and receptive, and all the churches who supported us.”

