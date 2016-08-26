Casualty star Emily helps the hospice

Local actress, 13 year old Emily Carey, has kindly donated signed cast cards and rare Casualty memorabilia from the set to St Michael’s Hospice.

Emily is best known for her role as Grace Beauchamp, daughter of Connie Beauchamp in the BBC show Casualty.

Casualty is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a feature length special this Saturday, August 27.

To celebrate the show’s milestone, the Hospice is auctioning the memorabilia on their eBay page, with the auctions ending this Sunday, August 28, at 10.54pm.

All money raised from the auctions will go towards the specialist palliative care and bereavement services the Hospice provides to the community of Hastings and Rother.

Felicity James, Community Fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice said: “We are incredibly grateful to Emily for her continued support. Emily’s uncle David Baxter is one of our amazing nurses at the Hospice, so Emily was keen to support such a local and worthwhile cause.

“Last year Emily made another generous and kind donation of a signed t-shirt and postcards, which raised an amazing £361.05 for the Hospice and we’re excited to see how the current auctions do, particularly with the anticipation of the 30th anniversary episode this weekend.

“The last episode was left on a cliff hanger with Grace and Connie involved in a serious car crash – will they make it? We can’t wait to found out!”

The auctions include Casualty t-shirts, water bottle, mug and signed postcards from Amanda Mealing who plays Connie Beauchamp, Derek Thompson who plays Charlie Fairhead and Charles Venn who plays Jacob Masters.

The auctions are available on the Hospice’s eBay page, which can be found by visiting www.stmichaelshospice.com/shops.

The popular Summer Fayre will be returning to St Michael’s Hospice on Saturday 3rd September, 10.15am-12.30pm.

The Hastings and St Leonards Support Group, who organise three annual Fayres and monthly Coffee Mornings, always put on hugely successful events that are well worth attending.

The event, which will be taking place at the Hospice (25 Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards on Sea), will include entertainment from the Wacky Band and the Tornado Twirlers. There will also be refreshments available, lots of stalls, tombolas, a raffle and a chance to enter the Grand Draw which has a top cash prize of £250. Entrance is only 50p.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.