Catsfield gets ready for its second annual boat race

The second annual Catsfield Boat Race will be taking place in the village on Sunday (June 4).

Teams will run around the triangle created by The Green, Church Lane and Church Road, carrying boats.

The event was first held last September to mark the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings, with teams of four racing around the village carrying their homemade boats around a 1,066-metre long course.

The event proved to be a big hit with villagers, raising money for Catsfield School’s road calming project and St Leonards-based charity St Michael’s Hospice.

Scott Lavocah, chairman of the Catsfield Triangle Association, said: “We have 17 boats entered into Sunday’s race, which is up on our inaugural event last year. So we’re planning four heats and a final between 11am to 2pm.

“There will be awards for the fastest three boats and an award for the Best Decorated Boat.

“We’ll have a drummers and pipers band playing at the pub while the races are on and then from 2pm at the recreation ground we’ll have children’s boat races, live music, a licensed bar, barbecue, inflatable assault course and other entertainment until 6pm.

“After last year’s success we’re looking forward to another fun-filled day.

“Last year was the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings and a small group of villagers thought Catsfield would benefit from a street event to raise money for village causes.

“Ninfield has their pram race and carnival, Battle has multiple events, so why not Catsfield?

“And so, after a couple of research trips to The White Hart, the Catsfield Boat Race was born.”

This year’s boat race will be raising money for Out of the Blue, Dragonflies and Catsfield Pre-School.

For more information about the event log onto the Catsfield Triangle Association’s website at www.catsfieldtriangle.org.

