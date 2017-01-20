Chance to question group reviewing Bexhill’s political future

People in Bexhill are being offered the chance to put questions to members of the steering group reviewing how the town is governed.

Rother District Council’s community governance review for Bexhill steering group’s next meeting will be held in public for the first time.

The meeting, at 2pm on Wednesday, February 22, will feature a public question and answer session to address matters relating to the process of the review.

As well as answering questions, the group will receive an update on the progress of the review, a summary of responses already received and any common emerging themes.

Steering group chairman Robin Patten said: “There is a lot of local interest on this subject and it is important to allow the public to come along, watch the review in action and get answers to any questions relating to how the process works.”

The review was launched by the council in response to a petition signed by 3,816 people, with the public consultation beginning on January 9.

All options for how Bexhill is governed will be explored, including the role existing institutions could play and the possibility of setting up a new area committee, town or parish councils.

The initial consultation runs until Friday, March 31, with a further consultation on the draft proposals to follow later in the year ahead of a final decision by a vote of the full council.

Community engagement events have already been held at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill Leisure Centre and Sidley Friendship Club, while officers have also attended community meetings of Bexhill Alliance and Bexhill Town Forum to help spread the word.

Questions for the public meeting must be submitted in advance by Friday, February 10, and can only relate to issues such as how the review is run and how decisions are made.

Comments and suggestions about options for governance of Bexhill will not be accepted, but can be submitted via the ongoing consultation and will influence draft recommendations for further consultation, to be drawn up later this year.

Questions can be submitted by emailing democraticservices@rother.gov.uk or by picking up a form from the community help point at Bexhill Town Hall.

Find more information about the various options and take part in an online questionnaire at www.rother.gov.uk/CommunityGovernanceReview.

Alternatively submit views by emailing consultations@rother.gov.uk, joining the discussion on Twitter at www.twitter.com/RDCconsult or writing to Bexhill Community Governance Review, Rother District Council, Town Hall, Bexhill TN39 3JX.

