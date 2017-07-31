Chance to view Brede steam giants in action

Have your say

There will be another chance to see giant Edwardian steam engines in action at Brede Waterworks on Saturday August 5 when Brede Steam Engine Society holds a free open day event from 10am - 4pm.

There is free parking and guided tours and light refreshments and delicious home made cakes. Will be available.

The Waterworks are in the Brede Valley, off the A28.

Karen Draper, from Brede Steam Engine Society, said: “Why not learn about the story of the water cycle and admire the size and engineering of our large engines which were

responsible in days gone by for pumping water from Brede Waterworks to some of your homes.

“Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and come and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from our website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.”

