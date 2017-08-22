Chance to view historic wreck of the Amsterdam with guided walk

Tuesday August 22 brings the only opportunity this month for visitors to enjoy a guided walk to the wreck site of the Amsterdam.

Led by experienced guides from the Shipwreck Museum in Rock a Nore Road, visitors will have the chance to hear the story of the wreck, in January 1749, of this internationally famous Dutch trading vessel and visit the remains trapped in the sand on the beach at Bulverhythe.

Hayden Luke, from the museum , said: “Because of the way the low tides fall this year, there have been few opportunities this summer to have a guided tour to see the incredible sight of the remains of this ancient vessel and to hear the fascinating story of the mutiny, treasure, storms and mayhem that led to the ship being run ashore at Bulverhythe.

So with the long summer evenings now upon us, and with the prospect of good weather, this is a great chance for members of the public to visit the site and hear the story on the actual beach where it happened.

The walk, on Tuesday August 22, leaves from the Bulverhythe viewing platform (over the footbridge across the railway) at 6.45pm. and will also include an introduction to the coastline, an opportunity to see the remains of the 4,000 year old prehistoric forest and the Cretaceous rocks from the age of the dinosaurs.

Advance booking is advisable. Book in person at the Shipwreck Museum, or telephone 01424 437452. The charge is £6 for adults and £2 for children – the price includes a copy of an illustrated booklet to take away as a souvenir.