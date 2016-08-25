Charity appeals for specialists to help create therapeutic gardens

The Sara Lee Trust is seeking imaginative garden specialists to help create therapeutic gardens for its new Therapy Centre.

The Sara Lee Trust aims to improve the lives and well-being of people living with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in the Hastings and Rother area through the provision, free of charge, of psychological and counselling support, creative and complementary therapies, and therapeutic group activities.

The Trust, which is now in its 20th year, is in the process of opening its first dedicated Therapy Centre, which will be based in Sidley.

Claire Land, from Sara Lee Trust, said: “An important part of the space will be the therapeutic gardens which will enhance the specialist counselling and complementary therapy services we provide and create the much needed refuge where our patients can relax and become absorbed in nature.

“The Sara Lee Trust are now looking for enthusiastic garden designers, gardeners and volunteers to help with the challenge of turning the garden into a tranquil space for our patients to enjoy.

“We are appealing to local residents, businesses and garden specialists to get involved and support our new Therapy Centre and help to raise the £120,000 needed for its development. We aim to start the refurbishments and fitting out of the new Centre in autumn 2016 with a proposed opening date of summer 2017. If you would like to get involved in any way, Call us on 01424 420264, visit www.saraleetrust.org or email fundraising@saraleetrust.org.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.bexhillobserver.net

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bexhillobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @BexhillObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bexhill Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.