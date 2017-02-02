Charity puts out an urgent call for volunteers

A home visiting scheme the visually impaired in Bexhill and surrounding areas is in urgent need of more volunteers.

Leah Norman, from the charity, explained: “We are desperate for volunteers to join us as we currently have new clients that are awaiting help.

“Homecall was established in February 1985 to recruit, select and train volunteers (visitors) for a home visiting scheme that would help the substantially visually impaired maintain their independence, whilst relieving their social isolation.

“Homecall provides a free service, funded entirely by grants, legacies, donations and ongoing fundraising events. As a registered charity our aim is to recruit, train and support volunteers who will visit blind and partially sighted people in their homes.

“Through this, as a team, we are able to enhance the quality of their lives and offer the much-appreciated support of someone who understands their sight loss.

“The amount and type of visual impairment varies from one Client to another. Some may need help with tasks made difficult by loss of central vision, such as reading and writing whilst others may have problems with loss of wider vision, such as getting out and about.

“Many find themselves isolated by their loss of sight and for them the priority may be companionship.

“The opportunities to help are many and varied; the Scheme Manager will discuss the needs of your Client with you and the ways in which you may be able to assist.

“Each Volunteer Visitor is required to offer one hour a week visiting time. Once again, the Scheme Manager will discuss this with you, as the duration and frequency of visits may vary. The flexibility of home visiting makes it easy to fit in with other commitments.

“You do not need previous experience of sight loss, home visiting or voluntary work. We provide training that covers visual impairment and the role of a visitor.

“The work is rewarding and enjoyable for the Volunteer Visitor, and they often develop a close friendship with their Client.”

To volunteer visit Website: www.homecall.uk.com or call Leah on 01424 717795.

