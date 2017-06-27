Charity’s ‘occasion to remember’

Local charity Homecall held a successful Cream Tea and Gardens event last Saturday (June 24) raising more than £1,500.

The event was held at three Bexhill gardens; Cranston Avenue, Gatelands Drive and Kingswood Avenue. Homecall Scheme Manager Leah Norman says the gardens looked “spectacular”, adding: “We greeted an amazing 78 visitors! Everyone enjoyed a welcome cup of tea served with homemade scones, fresh strawberries, jam and lashings of clotted cream at the beautiful gardens in Cranston Avenue. The variety of stalls and range of goods and produce available proved to be a big success.

Homecall Scheme Manager Leah Norman with the Bizzy Fingers craft ladies

“The sum raised was a wonderful £1527.42 plus £1000 Match Funding from Barclays. We are very grateful to everyone who helped make this day so special and would like to thank all those volunteers who helped before and during the event.”

Leah also expressed gratitude to Rita and Barry Wright, Pat McCarthy and Lal and Gloria Ratnayake, who shared their gardens and worked tirelessly to make the event such a huge success and says it was “truly an occasion to remember.”

Homecall is a registered charity offering a volunteer home visiting scheme for the visually impaired in Bexhill, providing a free service, funded entirely by grants, legacies, donations and fundraising events. Volunteer Visitors help the substantially visually impaired maintain their independence, stay in their own homes and relieve social isolation enabling access to the community.

For further information call 01424 717795 or visit www.facebook.com/homecallbexhill