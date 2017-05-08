Charity’s ‘Rush’ raises around £500

Hundreds of pounds were raised by supporters of a Bexhill based charity when they took part in Brighton’s 5k Color Obstacle Rush last Saturday (May 6).

Six supporters of Homecall, including Scheme Manager Leah Norman took part in the sponsored 5K Color Obstacle Rush, which has held at Brighton Racecourse.

Homecall scheme manager Leah Norman (second from left) and supporters who took part in the Brighton 5K Color Obstacle Rush SUS-170805-112123001

Leah says it is a unique event. “It combines the fun of colour powdered runs, the thrill of an obstacle course and the atmosphere of a music festival,” she said. “It was a bright, dry day but very windy in Brighton which was probably a good thing as the paint was blown off us! We started with warm up exercises to festival music and were led to the start line doing the Conga. We all completed the course and say a big ‘thank you’ to little Stephanie for helping us to make up the numbers and to everyone who helped Homecall raise vital funds.”

Homecall is a registered charity that offers a volunteer home visiting scheme for the visually impaired in Bexhill. It provides a free service, funded entirely by grants, legacies, donations and ongoing fundraising events. Homecall currently maintains a list of between 50 and 60 Volunteer Visitors with a similar number of clients. They help the substantially visually impaired maintain independence, stay in their own homes and relieve social isolation.

Leah added: “Thank you to everyone who sponsored us for the event. The sponsorship money is still coming in but we hope to have raised a minimum of £500 which is truly amazing.”

For more details on Homecall 01424 717795 email leah.homecall@gmail.com

