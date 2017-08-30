Charity Tea and Cake afternoon

Blueberries Coffee Shop, Endwell Road, Bexhill is hosting a tea and cake afternoon to raise awareness of Lymphoma.

Blueberries owner, Lesley Stappleton will host the event on Saturday, September 16, 3-5pm.

The special afternoon is being held as part of National Lymphoma Awareness week which runs September 11-17.

There is a £10 donation per adult for a piece of Lesley’s scrumptious homemade cake, scone or whatever treat you fancy and as much tea coffee as you can drink.

There will also be a raffle with many lovely prizes. All will be made very welcome.

Donations will go to The Lymphoma Association which supports people affected by lymphatic cancer - the 5th most common cancer in the Uk. There are over 60 types of Lymphoma and, 15,000 people are diagnosed every year in the UK.

Visit: www.lymphomas.org.uk