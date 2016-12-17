Charity Xmas Fayre raises over £1,000

Bexhill charity Homecall hosted their annual Christmas Fayre at St Martha’s church hall, raising over £1000 for the charity.

The Fayre was well supported by visitors who enjoyed refreshments of bacon rolls, scrumptious homemade cakes, fun activities and a wide range of gifts, crafts and seasonal items. Homecall Volunteer Jenny Jones won a luxury Christmas hamper in the raffle.

Homecall Scheme Manager Leah Norman says a number of Bexhill charities joined forces with Homecall to make the day a perfect festive occasion. “Other charities taking part included Guide Dogs for the Blind, Bexhill Diabetes, and The Golden Marigold Club,” she said. “Bizzy Fingers - a group of creative ladies who use their craft and skill to raise funds for charity kindly donated their takings for the day to Homecall.

“This was a wonderful event. A big thank you and Happy Christmas to all the charities and volunteers who made the Fayre such an outstanding success.”