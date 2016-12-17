Charters Ancaster Prep and Nursery School Talented young musicians take to the stage

Musical talents were at the fore at Charters Ancaster School, Bexhill last week, as young instrumentalists performed in a concert in one evening and at the school’s Carol Service at St Stephen’s Church the following night.

Music specialist Lynne Ratcliffe says the school has some very talented students: “We now have a number of different ensembles, with children playing brass instruments, keyboards, violin, flute and recorders. They made both events very exciting,” she said.

“At the Carol Service, children also performed dramatic pieces, sang Carols, and acted tableaux from the Christmas Story, in front of a packed congregation of proud parents.”