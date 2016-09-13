Chelsea Pensioners visit Southlands Place Care Home

A group of Chelsea Pensioners enjoyed spending a day at Bexhill last week.

They were there at the invitation of Southlands Place care home on Hastings Road. Care home manager Brigid Sedour said: “The pensioners usually go on a trip to Margate so I suggested they come to Bexhill to see what we have to offer.” Ten Pensioners arrived, with their support workers and volunteers, and were treated to a fish and chip meal by Southlands.They were also entertained by local singer Hannah Bradbeer, who treated them to war-time favourites such as ‘A Nightingale Sang in Berkley Square and Ella Fitzgerald numbers.

The visitors enjoyed talking to residents at the home and Bexhill Mayor Simon Elford. They also enjoyed an ice cream on the promenade and tea and cakes before they left.

