Chocolate sculpture will grace Sussex Coast College

Students from Sussex Coast College are set to enjoy a master class in chocolate from TV patisserie expert Martin Chiffers.

Martin, who is the current Great Britain Pastry Team captain, and also a consultant on the BBC2 programme Crème de la Crème, will be visiting the college on Monday, January 30 to give Level 3 patisserie students top tips on working with chocolate and creating patisserie showpieces.

During a seven-hour masterclass, he will teach students advanced techniques on how to carve, cast, mould, finish, colour and present chocolate sculptures.

Martin will use up to 20kgs of chocolate to create a sculpture that will be kept on display at the college.

Steven Slade, catering lecturer, said: “I am delighted that Martin is able to come down and give a master class to our student.

“It will be a really exciting day, and to have such an experienced patisserie professional passing on his knowledge to the students is priceless.”

Ashley Chapman, from the college, added: “The catering department are really excited about Martin’s visit as he is a huge name in the world of patisserie.

“He may also be visiting us as a world champion as GB are competing in the coupe du monde de la patisserie in France the week before.”

Martin has worked at developing teams for luxury hotels throughout the world. His fascination for the Far East has taken him recently into the Japanese market, with the opening of Chiffers shop.

In 1993 he won the Gold Award – Team Buffet, International Banquet Competition, Dallas, Texas and has gone to win many more awards.

