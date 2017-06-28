Choir’s Sussex by the Sea concert raises £1k for Heart Foundation

The recent concert at Christchurch Methodist Church, Bexhill performed by the Christchurch Singers, entitled ‘Sussex by the Sea’ received an enthusiastic response from the audience and raised more than £1.000 for charity.

The choir sang their way through the evening with songs including ‘Can you feel the Love Tonight’, ‘I do like to be beside the seaside’, ‘Be still my Soul’ (Finlandia) and ‘I’ll go in the strength of the Lord’.

Guests, trumpeters Andy Gill, Evan Gill, and Russell Kemp, joined organist, Gerald Witts and pianist, Elizabeth Bush, in rousing versions of ‘Sussex by the Sea’ and ‘Jerusalem’, lyrics and music of which were composed in Sussex.

MC, Barry Turnwell delighted the crowd with jokes delivered in his own inimitable style, before changing the mood with a meditation accompanied by beautiful and evocative pictures of Sussex scenes, the work of the late Alan Malpass.

Sussex Day champion, Paul Lendon, resplendently dressed in Sussex Martlet waistcoat, offered two short Sussex poems.

The audience responded generously with both donations to the choir’s chosen charity, The British Heart Foundation, and in their enjoyment of the songs and music on offer.

Heart Foundation volunteer, Diane Blood, made an appeal on behalf of the charity, and organisers were delighted that the evening raised £1,060 for the charity.

Pat Reigh, the choir’s leader, said he was delighted with the way the evening had gone, and congratulated the choir on yet another successful and busy year.