Christmas Fayre will have lots of festive treats

The Homecall Charity Christmas Fayre will be held at St Martha’s Church Hall, Little Common, next Saturday (November 25), 10-1pm.

Homecall scheme manager, Leah Norman said: “Come and have some fun with us at our Homecall Charity Christmas Fayre.

“Homecall will have a variety of stalls including a luxury Christmas hamper raffle, tombola, bric a brac, crafts, jewellery, cake stall, guess the weight of the cake, bacon sandwiches and refreshments.

“Bizzy Fingers, Guide Dogs for the Blind and The Golden Marigold Club will also be having an array of fundraising stalls on the day.”

For further information contact Leah Norman on 01424 717795 or email leah.homecall@gmail.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/homecallbexhill