Christmas tree farm help lights of love shine for St Michael’s Hospice

St Michael’s Hospice would like to say a very big thank you to Little Down Farm in Westfield for their continued support in donating Christmas trees to their annual Lights of Love services.

Each year Little Down Farm donate approximately £3,000 worth of trees to the Hospice.

Lights of Love offers the opportunity to make a tangible act of remembrance for loved ones no longer with us by dedicating a star or heart with a personal message which is placed on a Lights of Love tree.

Whether your loved one received the care of St Michael’s Hospice or not, young or old, local or further afield, all can be remembered with Lights of Love.

Nine services are taking place throughout Hastings and Rother on either Sunday 3rd December or Sunday 10th December.

This year’s services will take place in Little Common, Battle, Ninfield, Bexhill on Sea, Rye, Hastings Crematorium, Hastings Old Town, Winchelsea and at the Hospice.

There will also be an additional non-religious service at the Arthur Easton Centre at St Michael’s Hospice on Wednesday 7th December.

Jon Baker from Little Down Farm said; “We really do enjoy helping the Hospice by supplying their Lights of Love trees.

“We are a local Christmas Tree Farm and aim to help the local community where we can. Please do come and visit us.”

Head of Income Generation Perdita Chamberlain said; “The Christmas trees donated each year by Littledown Christmas Tree Farm ensure that our Lights of Love services provide such a beautiful and comforting spectacle.

“The trees twinkle with LED lights and are covered in stars, each of which is in remembrance of a lost loved one.

“We are hugely grateful to Jon and his family for their continued generous support at such an important time of year.”

Find out more about the Hospice’s Lights of Love services on their website: www.stmichaelshospice.com

Follow Little Down Farm on Facebook: www.facebook.com/littledownchristmastreefarm