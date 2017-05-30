Church host a variety of community family events

Living Word Church, Eastwood road, Bexhill are hosting a number of events as part of their ‘Anchor of Hope’ Outreach to the local community.

On Saturday (June 3) the church host a ‘breakfast for a fiver’ at 9am. To attend contact Mission Leader, Martin West on 07790 246624.

Later in the day the church will run a free Community Fun Day on the lawns beside the De La Warr Pavilion, 2-5pm. Free activities include face painting, balloon modelling, puppets, magician and soft ball games.

Living Word Church round off their Outreach with an Alpha Course each Wednesday evening commencing on June 7. The course is a basic introduction to the Christian Faith and because the church wish to bless the Bexhill community these are free and continue weekly until July 26. For further information visit: http://lwcbexhill.uk/ or email Martin at: john3.16west@btinternet.com.