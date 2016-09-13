Church says farewell to popular Bishop Nicholas

St Barnabas Church at Bexhill held a thank-you party for Bishop Nicholas Reade who has been their acting priest-in-charge for nearly two years.

Bishop Reade came to Bexhill after retiring as Bishop of Blackburn.

Over the last two years, Bishop Nicholas has worked tirelessly, guiding the congregation on from its difficult times and even a threat of closure.

Deputy Churchwarden Mary Morgan said: “The parish is grateful that Bishop Nicholas was willing to come to St Barnabas in full knowledge that there would be difficulties and challenges ahead.

“He came initially for six months, for a stay that eventually lasted nearly two years.

“Bishop Nicholas wasted no time with matters relating to St Barnabas, both present and future.

“Through all these challenges, the Bishop’s kindness and great sense of humour held the diverse congregation together.

“Working in the background, the Bishop has constantly kept informed and reminded the Diocese, the Archdeacon, the Bishops of Lewes and Chichester of our need for a new priest.

“We are now very pleased to announce that because of this they have a new full-time curate, Fr Alex Baxter.

Speaking at the party, Mary Morgan told the Bishop: “On behalf of the congregation I would like to take this opportunity to express our real appreciation for all that you have done for us here at St. Barnabas, all that you have been to us and for all the help, support and encouragement you have given.”

