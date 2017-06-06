Church spreads message of hope

A local church has reached out to the local community, hosting five days of free family events to spread a message of hope to the town.

The events were held by Living Word Church, Eastwood road, Bexhill as part of their ‘Anchor of Hope’ outreach to the local Community.

Martin West, Mission Co-ordinator says the event follows on from a similar pioneering venture last year and took months of planning from a committed team of members of the church.

“Seven Missioners from other churches around the UK from as far as Sheffield joined with the church during five days of seeking to bless the community of Bexhill,” he said.

“Anchor of Hope derives its name from the bible verse ‘We have this hope as an anchor of the soul both sure and steadfast,” he said.

In the weeks prior, the church distributed publicity flyers to around 2,500 local homes advertising the many free events. These included a Fun Quiz Night with Quiz masters Andrew and Miriam Black, a Film Night and on Saturday (June 3) the catering team were up early to prepare international cuisine for guests from around the community. Martin added: “One even cycled from Hastings to sample the breakfast fare! As soon as the last dishes were cleared away church volunteers took equipment to the De La Warr Pavilion lawns for a Free Community Fun day.

“Despite the blustery wind the weather remained mercifully dry. Face Painting proved very popular, as did the games of Rounders, races and ‘hook the duck’ games. Magic shows were performed by ‘Magical Martin’ from St Leonards who literally had the large audiences spell bound.

“Everyone seemed to go home with a prize of one sort or the other!”

The five day event was rounded off on Pentecost Sunday (June 4) with a special Thanksgiving Service at which ex Church of England Captain, Roger Murphy from Seaford spoke.

Martin says the event went well. “We have so many people to thank including Rother District Council for accepting our application for the Outdoor Fun Day, and God of course, especially for holding off the rain till the day after the mission ended!”

The church are set to run a free Alpha course, which will try to answer some of life’s big questions. The course will be held on successive Wednesdays from June 14-July 26 at 7pm. Nibbles will be provided along with hot and cold refreshments.

Martin says the seven week course is a gentle basic interactive introduction to the Christian Faith.

For more information visit: www.lwcbexhill.uk alternatively email Martin at: john3.16west@btinternet.com or call 07790 246624.