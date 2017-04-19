Churches join together for procession of witness

Members of churches in Bexhill came together on Good Friday for a united procession of witness through the streets of the town.

Around 200 people took part in the procession, which set off in the morning from the De la Warr Lawns with a large wooden cross at its head.

Churches Together Easter procession, Bexhill. Photo by Margaret Garcia. SUS-170417-070232001

The procession stopped at Devonshire Square for hymns and prayers for local shops and businesses before passing the station and returning to the seafront via Sea Road. It ended at Town Hall Square where the cross was placed in the flower beds.

The event concluded with a special joint service at Beulah Baptist Church which was followed by tea and hot cross buns.

Reverend Tricia Williams, of Sackville Road Methodist Church. said: “The weather was dry and bright on Good Friday, which led to a lot of people coming out.”

Taking place at Sackville Road Methodist, from April 11 - 17, was a Bible Alive exhibition which displayed biblical costumes and included various presentations and talks throughout the week.

Churches Together Easter procession, Bexhill. Photo by Margaret Garcia. SUS-170417-070221001

Some of the biblical artefacts in the exhibition were over 200 years old.

The exhibition was organised by the Reverend David and Sally Crowther,

Reverend Williams said: “It was very well supported and we had around 300 visitors over the course of the week.”

Pictures by Margaret Garcia.

Churches Together Easter procession, Bexhill. Photo by Margaret Garcia. SUS-170417-070210001

Churches Together Easter procession, Bexhill. Photo by Margaret Garcia. SUS-170417-070107001